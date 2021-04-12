James E. Mendel, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Morristown Medical Center.

James was born in Newark. He was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1964 and went on to serve with the US Marine Corp. He was a retired machinist who also worked at Bloomfield Auto Body for many years. James also, selflessly, dedicated a proud 30 years to the Township of Bloomfield as Deputy Chief on the volunteer fire rescue department. Most of all, James was the happiest when he was with his family. He was strong and fought hard, but God called him home to be with his brother, Robert.

He was the loving father of Stacey Masone and her husband Joe, Melissa Davis and her husband Clayton, and Jamie Mendel and his wife Denise; grandfather of Joseph and Michael Masone, Olivia Davis and Nicholas Mendel.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 11:00 a.m. The interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Montclair. Visitation is on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Arrangements by O'Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield.