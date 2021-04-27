Rupert J. Rieger

Beloved father, grandfather, & brother, formerly of West Orange

On April 15th, 2021, Rupert “Rup” Rieger lost his battle with Stage 4 COPD in Arizona at the age of 60. Born and raised in West Orange, NJ, he attended St. Joseph’s School and then West Orange High.

As the son of Meinrad “Joe”, they ran M.J. Rieger and Son Painting and Decorating. Rupert also followed in his father’s love of snow skiing. The family belonged to the German Ski Club of New York. At the age of 16, Rupert became the Men’s Club Champion. Together, they skied the Northeast, the Rockies and even the Alps.

Rupert was predeceased by his parents, Meinrad and Elsie (Spindler). He leaves behind two sisters, Elsie Dunn -Camp Verde, Arizona and Margie Rieger -Livingston, NJ. He cherished his daughter, Diane Mejia and his son, Rupert, Jr. Both reside in Las Vegas, NV. He was the grandfather to both a granddaughter and a grandson. He had moved to Las Vegas in 1994 and later resided in Camp Verde, AZ.

He was a beloved son, brother, father and a friend to many. He had a joyous smile and laughter and the bluest eyes. He will truly be missed by friends and family in both his hometown and out west.