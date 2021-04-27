Katherine Gertrude Kerris, 89, of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, passed away on the evening of Sunday April 5, 2020. Katherine was a resident of Glen Ridge for over 65 years.

Born in the Forest Hill section of Newark, Katherine is predeceased by her parents, George and Albertina Koelzer. Her twin sisters Jeane Reagan (Arthur), Joan Ball (Donald) and a brother George Koelzer (Patricia). Katherine is survived by her brother Robert Koelzer (Elizabeth) as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Katherine is also survived by her son Robert Kerris (Lynne), daughters Karen Kerris and Barbara Bujak (Bernie) and son Richard Kerris. She has eight loving granddaughters, Michelle, Lisa, Alana, Danielle, Caitlin, Zoë, Scarlett and Madeline whom she loved to talk and brag about. In addition, Katherine has seven beautiful great grandchildren, Aiden, Erin, Lian, Luke, Logan, Jake and Emi.

First and foremost, Katherine or Kay as her friends called her, was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a unique wisdom that spanned generations, with an insightful saying for any situation she or her children encountered. Kay especially enjoyed reading, doing her crossword puzzles and watching her favorite TV show Jeopardy! She loved spending time outside on the deck in the sun, but her most favorite place to be was at her cottage on Cape Cod; enjoying family, friends, lobster and maybe a little wine too!

Prior to her retirement, Kay worked in the Glen Ridge School District for 28 years as a secretary

in the Middle School. With a sharp mind she remembered all the students by their names, and they remembered her too. As adults, many prior students would come back to visit her, “Hi Mrs. K, do you remember me? I was in the office a lot!”

Kay was also a very active member of the community. Worked as a Home and School President, with the Community Fund, Girl Scouts and an active Band Parent; helping to organize the very first GRMPA Pancake Breakfast in 1970.

Every day is a reason to thank God for Katherine…she was a wonderful blessing and a special person who will always have a dear place in the hearts of all who knew her, especially her children.

A Mass and Celebration of Katherine’s life will be held at a Sacred Heart Church on Saturday May 8th at 9:30 am.

Visitation will be held at the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday May 7th, from 4:00- 7:00 pm.