William Marshall

Bill was born on July 08, 1929, in Glen Ridge, NJ to parents Malcolm and Theresa Marshall.

Bill grew up in Verona, New Jersey. As a young man, he always dreamed of being in law enforcement. When he was old enough, Bill joined the Special Police Force Recruits in Verona, NJ, and that’s what drove him to propel forward In becoming a Police Officer. Bill dedicated his life to the Glen Ridge Police Department for over 30 years. Bill was well known around his community, not only protecting and serving but also volunteering. Bill spent many years volunteering his unwavering bravery with the Glen Ridge Fireman Relief Association. After a lifelong while of working, he finally was able to enjoy retirement and moved to Florida. He lived in paradise for the past 36 years.

A Celebration of Life for Bill will be held at a later date.

William is survived by his loving daughter: Kathleen (John) Nighland; grandsons: Patrick John (Thrisa) Nighland and Steven William (Deneen) Nighland; great-grandchildren: Lucy, Kya, Grason, and Aiden; sister: Mrs. Hazel Woodrough; sister-in-law: Irene Burdge; and several nieces and nephews.

