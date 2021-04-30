Jean Marc Adou Kouassi, 25 of East Orange entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2021. Born in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast, he lived in East Orange with his family. In 2013 he enlisted in the US Army and remained until an honorable discharge in 2018.

He is survived by his parents, Celestin Amani Adoi & Helene Kouadio Kouassi.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Please express condolences at

www.levandoskigrillo.com

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, May 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lucy’s Church, 118 Seventh Ave., Newark. (All are requested to meet directly at Church by 10:15 a.m.) Burial will follow at William C. Doyle Veteran’s Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.