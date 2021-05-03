Saint Jonah Milton, 59, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2021 at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.

Funeral service and interment will be private.

Born in East Orange, N.J. Mr. Milton lived most of his life in Newark. He was a veteran of the US Navy and worked as a self employed carpenter.

He was the son of Elsa Crespo Milton and the late Noble Milton; father of Erica Lyttle and her husband James and Cory Milton and his wife Courtney; brother of Noble Milton Jr., Matthew Milton, Madeline Vonsee and Brian Milton; fiancee of Maddie Rall;

