Erma Miller, 87, passed away on Thursday , April 29, 2021 at her home in Bloomfield, NJ.

Erma was born in Nutley and a life long resident of Bloomfield. She was a retired secretary for the Bloomfield Board of Education at the Forest Glenn School for over 20 years until her retirement in 1990.

Wife of 54 years of the late George E. Miller. Mother of Glenn & his wife Kathy of Bloomfield, Dale and his wife Debra of Verona and the late George C. Grandmother of Kathleen Soprano and her husband Nick, Kevin, Glenn, Matthew and his wife Ashley, Adam, and Jacob. Sister of Charles Brink and Helen Hutchinson and her husband Ken and the late Dolors VanNostrand and Edward Brink.

Funeral Services are private. Arrangements by the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com