Glen W. Johnson, 60, of West Orange, N.J. passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Born in East Orange, NJ, Mr. Johnson grew up in Bloomfield. He and his wife, Beverly, lived briefly in Livingston and Caldwell before moving to West Orange 31 years ago. The beloved husband of Beverly Gray Johnson, Mr. Johnson was the loving father of Caryn Lee Johnson and Jeffrey W. Johnson, the cherished son of the late Thomas and Madeline Johnson, and the dear brother of Grant and Wayne Johnson, both of whom preceded him in death.

After graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1978, he completed the necessary training for computer programming, technical support and IT operational roles. He worked for many years as a systems analyst & programmer in the IT Department at Crum & Forster Insurance in Morristown and at Accenture in Parsippany, a processing and consulting company. Most recently, he was employed as the Technology Coordinator with the Boonton Township Board of Education at Rockaway Valley School.

Mr. Johnson had a wide array of hobbies and interests. Beginning in the late 1970’s through the early 1980’s, he was an avid participant in Drum Corps Associates, marching with the New York Skyliners. He continued his involvement with drum corps in the 1990’s as the Skyliners’ Assistant Director. In the 2000’s his involvement with DCA continued; serving as Secretary and Vice President of the organization.

Glen was a passionate crusader for liberal concerns such as equal rights, voter registration, and he made his voice heard when supporting his candidates. Most recently, he served as Secretary of the West Orange Democratic Committee and was up for reelection this year.

He also had a fondness for amateur radio, and was a member of the American Radio Relay League. Additionally, he loved collecting and selling U.S. paper money, and was a member of The Society of Paper Money Collectors. He also loved going to hockey games to cheer on his New Jersey Devils.

Mr. Johnson had a passion for animals, both domestic and wild. He enjoyed feeding his backyard woodland friends by putting out a dish of nuts for them to eat every morning. He made regular donations to Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary in Newton, an organization that takes in and heals wounded animals before releasing them back into the wild.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary – antler-ridge.com