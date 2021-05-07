Jong Ting Chin 92, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her home in Nutley, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday May 11, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton. Visitation is on Monday from 4-8 p.m.

Born in Canton, China, she resided in Nutley since 1985 and owned and operated several laundry services in Bloomfield. Her three favorite pastimes were cooking, gardening and coaching the New York Yankees from her living room chair.

She was the wife of the late James K. Chin; mother of Peter and his wife Nancy, Louise, Josephine and Mary Ann Villanueva and her husband Alex; grandmother of James and his wife Sora, Katarina Chin, Major James Villanueva and his wife Taryn, Jessica Langdon and her husband Craig and Jennifer Villanueva; great grandmother of Nicholas Langdon, Emma Villanueva and Natalie Langdon.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 1st Baptist Church, 1 Washington St. Bloomfield, N.J. 07003, wwwfirstbaptistbloomfield.org