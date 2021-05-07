Christopher Leo Haynes, beloved husband of Maria Buongiorno Haynes and adored father of Zachary, Molly and Wyatt passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday May 1, 2021. He was 58 years old.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield on Thursday May 6, 2021. Arrangements by the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield NJ. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Chris was born in Denville NJ, the seventh child of Joseph and Margaret Fenton Haynes. He grew up in Morris Plains NJ and was doted on by his parents and older siblings who were all charmed by his big blue eyes, sunny disposition and winning smile. Chris had three loves: his family, baseball, and a good story. He met his future wife Maria at a fraternity party at York College and after graduating, they married and moved to Bloomfield where they raised their three children. Chris was a very proud dad who coached his kids many teams beginning with T Ball and continuing through high school rec basketball often showing up for games wearing his signature argyle sweater vests and puma sneakers.

All of his life, Chris loved baseball, especially the New York Yankees. As a toddler, he’d set up imaginary games using balled-up socks as players and chairs as bases. And once when Chris was a boy, the family headed down to the shore for a month. Chris, then about eight years old and the youngest of the children, had packed his own suitcase. It wasn’t until bedtime that his parents discovered that the only things he brought along were his baseballs and gloves.

Among his friends, he was known as a great raconteur. He was easy to locate in a crowded party or bar: one only had to look for the loudest, laughingest circle and Chris was probably in the middle. And among his siblings Chris was the one they turned to for the latest family gossip.

In addition to his wife and children, Christopher will be deeply missed by his four siblings and their spouses: Tony Haynes and his wife, Diann, of Convent Station, Mary Haynes Boniakowski and her husband, Joseph, of Green Brook, Margaret Haynes O’Kane and her husband, Kevin, of Montclair, Patricia Haynes Carter and her husband, Nick, of Morris Plains, and his sister in law Maryanne Doman Haynes of Madison. He was predeceased by his brothers Peter Haynes and Joseph Haynes.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Toni’s Kitchen, 73 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair, NJ or New York City Rescue Mission, 90 Lafayette St. NY NY.