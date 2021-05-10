Arthur Sykes Ellor of Cemetery Road, Dummerston, VT passed away at his home on May 9. He was born on April 15, 1933 in Newark, NJ to Arthur B and Wilma Sykes Ellor.

He was raised in Bloomfield, NJ where he graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1950. He obtained his undergraduate degree in Dairy Husbandry from the University of Maine, Orono in 1955. At that time he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Reserves. He married Eileen Gropler of Maywood, NJ in 1957. They moved to Dummerston, VT in 1958 where he resided until his death. He served in the Army Reserves Artillery as a Captain in Brattleboro, VT. He worked as a computer programmer at Holstein Friesian Association in Brattleboro, retiring after 33 years. He also had a variety of other jobs: farm hand at a local chicken farm, bartender, convenience store attendant and crossing guard. He was a member of the West Dummerston Volunteer Fire Department for many years serving as a Captain. He was instrumental in starting the Fire School at the Career Center at Brattleboro Union High School.

He is predeceased by his wife Eileen Gropler Ellor, his sister Wilma (Sandy) Vonderhorst and an infant daughter. He leaves behind his three daughters, Kathy Ellor, Karen Bledsoe (Duke Bledsoe) and Tina Ellor (Joe Cordivano) as well as four grandchildren; Sam and Dan Bledsoe and Bucky and Allegra Kellorgg. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice, Dummerston Cares, West Dummerston Fire Department or the Dummerston Grange.