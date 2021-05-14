Robert Allyn Campbell, 69, passed away on Saturday, May 9th. Robert was born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 9th, 1951. He was the 5th of 7 children granted unto Frank Joseph Campbell and Edith Jean (Roberts) Campbell. Robert, “Buzzy”, by God’s grace and compassion, was the twin of Cynthia Anne (Campbell) Debold; the two would share a life long journey with heart and soul bonded to one another. Time could not erode nor diminish the loving, mothering nature Cynthia bestowed upon Robert all the days of his and her life. It was a bond unbreakable and unshakeable, never a doubt of the Christ-like love she demonstrated in all her concerns and cares for Robert. Though Robert had many ailments, it is believed Robert died of a broken heart, never fully recovering from the death of Cynthia on April 7th.

For the majority of his life, Robert lived in Bloomfield, NJ. He attended Lincoln School in Nutley, NJ for special needs children; spent many Friday nights at Canteen meetings sponsored by The Association for Retarded Children at the Bloomfield Civic Center, Saturday morning bowling, attended Camp Hope in East Hanover, and participated in the Explorer Program with the Boy Scouts of America. Robert was always gainfully employed. For the past 30 plus years, Robert lived with Cynthia and her husband, John; a commitment made with loving sacrifices and in group homes; weekends were often spent with Cynthia, John, and their two daughters. Friday and Saturday nights a cold beer was a highlight.

Robert was never granted the ability to marry, and never granted the privilege of driving nor living on his own. But he always had a kind and good heart, a great smile, and always a kind word. He loved Elvis and coffee and outside of his twin, Cissy as he often called her, those were his two great loves.

Robert is survived by his sisters, Judy Leckburg (Donald), Susan Baker (George), brother Ethan Campbell (Taline), and brother-in-law John Debold; predeceased by sisters Dianne Campbell, Cynthia Debold, and brother David Campbell. He also has many nieces and nephews: Taryn Debold Lagonigro (Raffaele), Lauren Debold Bretscher (Eric), Danielle Baker Catanzaro (Robert), Daniel Leckburg (Nicole), Christy Leckburg Williams (Brandon), Shannon Campbell Zablocki (Jarret), Kelly Campbell and Jonathan, Rachel and Hannah Campbell.

The Family would like to thank all who ministered and cared for Robert throughout his entire life, especially those who cared for him at Care One in Livingston, NJ. Thank you, Ivette, for all your kind words and heartfelt greetings whenever you saw Robert; you warmed his heart and made him feel loved.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Cindi’s and Robert’s honor to either The Candle Lighters of ARC (www.thecandlelighters,org) or the Community Food Bank of New Jersey (cfbnj.org). Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

The Lord in His mercy sent forth a shoot.

Designed its stem to be bent.

It pressed and grew and always strived.

To face the sun and greet the sky.

Some saw its “deformity”.

Others God’s creativity.

But to each and all the stem stood tall.

And what it could; it gave to all.

Robert: you were the stem.