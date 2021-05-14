Rocca Couzzi

Rocca “Rocketta” Couzzi (nee Nardone) passed away on Thursday May 13th at home in Bloomfield, with her loving family by her side. Rocketta was born on December 17th, 1940 in San Giorgio A Liri, Provincia Di Frosinone, Italy to her parents Natale and Anna Nardone. She came to the United States in 1956 aboard the last successful voyage of the Andrea Doria, her Family settled in Newark, NJ and she attended Barringer High School, and graduated in the top 10 of her class.

It was in Newark where she would meet her Husband of 57 years Joseph. They eventually settled in Bloomfield, where they raised their family. Rocketta was employed by Prudential Insurance after high school, but she placed work on hold to raise her family. Once her children were all past middle school age, she went to work at American Savings in Bloomfield, where she enjoyed working until her retirement. She always remembered her dear friends and co-workers from the bank.

She enjoyed devoting time to the Bloomfield Little League, as well as local politics. Rocketta loved spending time with her family and friends, especially at the shore in Wildwood. Her friends and family will always remember her fried peppers and her famous potato salad.

She is predeceased by her parents Natale and Anna. She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Joseph, and sister Maria Nardone, three children, Anthony (Mary), Natalie Amoia (Joe), Daniela Colon (Chris) and nine grandchildren, Olivia, John, Nina, Alessia, Daniel, Robert, Michael, Christopher and Annabella. She is also survived by her sister – in law Mollie Zarro (Carlo). A special thanks also to her caregiver over the last few years Monica.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield. www.levandoskigrillo.com

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday morning beginning at the Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lucy’s Church, 118 Seventh Ave., Newark, NJ. Mausoleum Entombment will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.ALZ.org