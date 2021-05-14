Carolyn M. Santoro, 95 of Stewartsville, formerly of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at her home. Born in Irvington to the late Michael & Julia (nee: Branca) Santomauro, she lived in Bloomfield most of her life. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late John J. Santoro.

Beloved mother to Joseph & his wife Jeanne, the late Rev. Michael Santoro, Debra Pepe & her husband Anthony, John & his wife Roberta & James & his wife Evette. She deeply loved, adored and cherished her grandchildren Evan, Jason & Nicole Santoro, Lisa Matthews & her husband Timothy, and great- grandchildren; Hanna, Wendy & Toby Matthews & grandson Vincent Santoro.

Carolyn & her husband John had an inseparable loving bond, below is a note from John to Carolyn:

“To my loving wife Carolyn,

The day I married you, I did not think I could love you more. But, in the passing years, my love for you has grown every day. You are not only my wife you are my friend, my girl, my lover and mother of my children. You are only 5 feet 0 inches tall, but it is all heart. You have given me a love that few couples enjoy. Just holding you close to me and telling you how much I love you, makes my heart glow. I thank the Lord above for making you my partner for life. When you became my wife, I became the luckiest guy in the world!

My love always.”

A Funeral Mass was offered on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Arrangements by Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.levandoskigrillo.com

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Several Sources Shelters of Ramsey at www.severalsources.org or St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center of Madison at www.StHuberts.org