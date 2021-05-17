Jeanne T. Adams, 87 passed away at Winchester Gardens in Maplewood on May 15, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Jeanne was born in Pottsville, PA and has lived in Maplewood for over 61 years. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Kutztown, Univ in PA in 1955 and her Masters in Reading Specialization from Kean College in 1966. Jeanne was an elementary school teacher for Maplewood-South Orange Board of Education from 1966 -1994. She was a member of the South Orange -Maplewood Education Assoc, National Education Assoc, Morrow Memorial Women’s Society, Maplewood and past member of the Junior Women’s Club in Maplewood.

She was predeceased by her husband William Howard Adams, daughter Beth Ann Carper and sister Marilyn McClintock. Jeanne is survived by her son William T. Adams and his wife Terri, her son-in-law David Carper and her grandsons Tyler Adams and Andrew Adams.

