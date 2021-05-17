Elaine M. Klein 77, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the West Caldwell Care Center.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Cassian’s Church in Upper Montclair at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation is on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www,oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Ms. Klein was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield and was retired from Fortunoff in Wayne where she worked in sales.

She was the mother of Kimberly Klein and Sean and his wife Christine; sister of Carolyn Hruby and her husband Robert, Eugene J. Jarvis Jr. and his wife Susan, Dennis Jarvis and his wife Patricia and the late Fred, Franklyn, Richard and John; grandmother of Avana klein; daughter of the late Eleanore Nobrega; aunt of Barry Hruby and his wife Mina, Eugene J. Jarvis Jr, and his wife Gen and Brian Jarvis and his wife Stephanie and great aunt of EJ and Leo Jarvis.