Loving husband, father, brother, family advisor and all around great guy

Edward Jerome Borrone, Esq., 81, of Avon by the Sea, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ.

Edward was born in Weehawken to Edward J. Borrone, a banker who served on the Hoboken City Council and became Hudson County Clerk in the 1950s and Madeline Casazza Borrone. Ed and his brothers, David and Michael, were raised in Hoboken. Ed graduated from St. Peter’s Prep, Class of ’57, in Jersey City, where he played football and was a standout baseball player. He attended St. Peter’s College on a baseball scholarship where he majored in history. Ed played semi-proball, and when he graduated, he was recruited by the Minnesota Twins. Failing to receive a bonus, he elected to go to law school, and graduated from Seton Hall University Law School with a Juris Doctorate in 1964. He and his former wife, Elizabeth Callahan, raised their family, Kathleen and Edward, in Maplewood. Ed was active in community affairs, serving as member of the Township Committee for 12 years; he then served as Municipal Court Judge for 9 years.

Ed began his career after law school with Transport of New Jersey, serving as a Trail Attorney/ Assistant General Solicitor, Special Counsel to the President and then Executive Vice President of Maplewood Equipment Company. He moved to the parent company, Public Service Electric and Gas, when the bus company was acquired by the State of New Jersey, now NJ Transit. At PSEG he served in a number of roles: General Manager, Governmental Affairs; Division Manager Customer and Marketing Services, and retired as General Attorney. Ed was a member of the Leadership New Jersey Charter Class in 1987 and also served on the Board of Trustees and Chairman at the Hospital Center of Orange from 1976-1995. Additionally, he served on the Board of Golden Eagle Sales Corporation from 1979 to 1998. Given his transit background, Governor Kean appointed him to the NJ Transit Board where Ed served as Vice Chair.

Edward was predeceased by his parents Edward J. and Madeline Borrone and his brother David J. Borrone.

Surviving are his beloved wife Lillian (nee Cerza) Borrone, his son, Edward J. Borrone, of Minneapolis, MN, his daughter, Kathleen Borrone, of Little Silver and her 2 children Erin and Sarah Rooy, his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Victoria Borrone, his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Borrone, and many nieces, nephews and cousins and their families.

Visitation will be on Friday from 2:00pm – 5:00pm at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 9:30am in Saint Theresa of Calcutta Parish, Church of the Ascension, 501 Brinley Ave., Bradley Beach, NJ 07720. Interment in Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there are limitations on capacity at the funeral home, guests are asked to briefly greet the family for the visitation and exit the building. Face-coverings must be worn to enter the building.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Peter’s Prep Scholarship Fund in Ed’s memory, 144 Grand St., Jersey City, NJ 07302

