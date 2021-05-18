Anne Sarah Vickers, known to her family and friends as “Sarah,” peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 71, on May 14, 2021, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ.

Sarah was born May 11, 1950 in Montclair, NJ, daughter of the late Catherine (nee O’Boyle) and George Vickers. Sarah was raised in Glen Ridge, NJ and was a 1968 graduate of Glen Ridge HS where she met some of her closest life-long friends who would remain devoted to her until her final moments of life.

Sarah went on to work in the Insurance industry, starting as a claims adjuster, getting her Series 6 and 7 licenses to move into sales, and eventually becoming President of a commercial lines agency in Lyndhurst NJ. After her retirement, Sarah moved to Honesdale, PA, to take care of her mother in the final stages of her life, and lived there until 2015 when she moved back to NJ to help her niece care for and raise her family.

Sarah is predeceased in death by her parents, her siblings, Thomas and John Vickers, Elizabeth Vickers Guadagno, her nephew James Clark and niece Suzanne Clark Caprio. She is survived by her sister Gale Sanjurjo of Deltona FL, married to Joe, and her nieces Catherine Clark and Mari Guadagno, both of Point Pleasant NJ. She also leaves behind her beloved nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

A viewing and service will be held Friday, May 21, from 11 AM until 1 PM at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, located on 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ, with a private interment service to occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.