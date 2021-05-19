Major Walter “Wally” Erck, Jr., age 63 years, of Williamsburg, VA, died suddenly on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home. He was an accountant and financial oversight auditor for the Department of the Air Force at the Pentagon. He was born in Joliet, IL and spent his formative years in Wilmington, IL and Bloomfield, NJ.

He attended Bloomfield Senior High School and William Paterson College in New Jersey, and received a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Chapman University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Golden Gate University in California. He was a Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified Defense Financial Manager, and DoD Financial Management Certification-Level 3.

Wally gave a lifetime of service to his community and nation. His first career as a US Air Force officer in the Services career field serving at Norton AFB CA, Patrick AFB FL, Osan AB ROK, RAF Fairford UK, Langley AFB VA, Holloman AFB NM and Kirkland AFB NM. He retired from the Air Force in 1999 after 20 years.

As a civil servant, he led financial oversight of Nonappropriated Funds for the Department of the Air Force serving in positions at Langley AFB VA and Washington DC.

In addition, he served as a volunteer executive board member of local chapters for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and numerous other youth-related organizations.

Scouting was a continual part of his life from a very early age when he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Wally served as a Scoutmaster of units in Satellite Beach, FL, Osan AB ROK, RAF Fairford UK, Albuquerque, NM and Hampton, VA. Through his superior leadership, engaging communications and wonderful sense of humor, he motivated boys and transformed small groups into large, successful organizations. He received numerous awards, including the coveted Silver Beaver award and the Lutheran Lamb award.

As a world traveler, Wally traveled to over 35 countries, including all US states, Central America, South America, Europe, Middle East, and the Pacific enjoying pursuits like skiing, hiking, backpacking, whitewater canoeing and rafting, and cycling.

In addition to numerous extended family, Wally was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Carol Haas Erck.

Wally is survived by his father and step-mother, Walter and Ellen Erck; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Rick) Erck and Maria Geraci-Erck; his brother, Glen Erck; his niece, Cicilia Erck; several aunts and uncles including Bill and Pat Haas, Gail and Larry McGovern, Ron and Joan Haas, and Randy and Jeannie Haas; several extended family members; and many friends made around the world.

Wally will lie in repose on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Wright & Ford Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 38 State Highway 31, Flemington, NJ, as well as from Noon-1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Funeral Services officiated by Rev. Chris Schneider will take place on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 State Highway 31, Flemington, NJ.

Burial with military honors in the family plot will follow at Blawenburg Reformed Church Cemetery, 1143 Route 601, Skillman, NJ 08558. As Wally loved fine dining, following the interment, everyone is invited to a repast at a nearby location to be announced.

Realizing that some people may not feel comfortable attending due to the current pandemic restrictions, as well as for those out of state and unable to travel, the funeral will be live-streamed beginning at 12:45 p.m. with the following link allowing you to be a part of the services virtually. Additionally the graveside services will be live-streamed with the same link (please note the graveside may start earlier or later than published time due to travel time to the cemetery); to watch visit:

https://livestream.com/aritonvideolive/erck (kindly ensure that you do not have a pop-up blocker installed).

It is important to remember that given the current state of the pandemic, masks must be worn at all times on funeral home, church and cemetery grounds, and social distancing must be maintained. Please follow the instructions of the Wright & Ford Care Team Family Ambassadors upon arrival at each location.

You are encouraged to visit Wally's permanent life celebration site at

www.wrightfamily.com to light a candle of hope, leave messages of condolence, share words of comfort and recollection, and post photographs of his life.

Wally loved flowers, so please send them to the funeral home to help people smile and allow their hearts to begin to heal. Following the services, the flowers will be donated to an appropriate charity where they will continue to brighten the lives of others.

