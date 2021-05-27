Juan Rodriguez, 64 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2021 at Mountainside Medical Center, Glen Ridge.

Visitation was be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Please express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com

Relatives and Friends were invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass was offered at St. Michael’s Church, 172 Broadway, Newark, NJ. Burial followed at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.