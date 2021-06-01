Rose Marie Sorice (nee Complitano), 89, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Belleville, Mrs. Sorice was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. She was a homemaker.

She was the wife of the late Richard D. Sorice for 62 years; mother of the late Ronald and Richard Sorice; sister of Concelia Gerns, Artie, Vincent and the late Dominick, Nove, Albert, Pasquale, and Anthony Complitano and Jean Bowden. She was the grandmother of Ronica Russo.