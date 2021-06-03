Marianna Santoro Noto passed away in Tinton Falls, New Jersey on Friday, May 28, 2021. She was 79.

Marianna was born in Newark, NJ and spent her childhood in South Orange, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Dr. Thomas Santoro and Anne Caprio Santoro and sister to Thomas Alan. In later years, she reminisced about roller skating until dusk and returning home before the gas lights turned on.

She attended the Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child in Summit, N.J. and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from Trinity College in Washington D.C. She attended Seton Hall University Stillman School of Business and worked as a computer programmer at Prudential Insurance Company.

Marianna was married to William Lawrence Noto in 1966 and they enjoyed 52 years together. Family meant the world to Marianna. They raised their three sons, Philip, Thomas, and William in Maplewood, N.J. In recent years they moved to Tinton Falls, N.J. Marianna cherished many winters spent in Highland Beach, Fla.

Marianna was active in her communities, giving her time and skills to Literacy New Jersey and the Maplewood Library Foundation. Loyalty was a hallmark of all of her relationships. She relished hosting a beautiful meal and sharing stories around the table. She loved keeping up with grandchildren and old friends, playing bridge, reading fiction, and knitting complex patterns. Equipped with a blue felt-tipped pen and her considerable wits, Marianna never left a Sunday Times crossword puzzle unsolved.

Marianna was preceded in death by her son Philip, her brother Thomas, and her husband William. She is survived by her son Thomas and his wife, Erin, of Hopewell, N.J.; son William and his wife, Martha, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and grandchildren Sophia, Julianna, and Amos.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at The Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home, 2122 Millburn Ave in Maplewood, N.J. from 4-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in South Orange, N.J. at 10:00 a.m. The interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson, N.J. at 11:30 a.m.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in memory of Marianna’s son, Philip, to Matheny School, 65 Highland Ave., P.O. Box 339, Peapack, N.J. 07977.