Concetta “Connie” Forzando

Concetta “Connie” Lofrano, 94, of Bloomfield, formerly of Jersey City, entered into eternal life on June 2, 2021. Born and raised in Jersey City, she was a longtime resident until relocating to Bloomfield to be closer to her family.

Connie relished life. She was an avid Bingo player, so much so that she kept a list of every Bingo hall she frequented. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and traveling to Florida with her best friend Josie. She loved to dance and the Lindy was her specialty. Enamored with Frank Sinatra and his music, she reminded everyone that she even won a contest where she was able to take a picture with him. A fan of game show re-runs, the contestants were no match for Connie. She was always up on the latest celebrity gossip, and you could count on her to know the scoop and pass it on to family and friends —Telephone, Telegraph, TeleConnie!

But, her favorite pastime of all was spending time with family. She is the cherished mother of Jeanne Falco (George), Tina Frascino (Frank) and Michele Lofrano (Jeanne), beloved grandmother of Christopher Falco (Angela) and Tara Sullivan (Kevin) and loving great-grandmother of Ava, Nick, Jake, and Sloane.

She is predeceased by her husband Michael and siblings, Tina Antieri and Mildred Sangastiano.

