Peter J. Sheridan, 82, Passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Aristacare at Manchester. Manchester, NJ.

Peter was born in Newark, NJ and was a life long resident of Bloomfield. He was a Fire Captain For the City of Newark Fire Department. He retired in 1995 after a life long career with them.

Husband of the late Arlene Mihlon Sheridan. Father of Christopher and his wife Carolann, Michael, Kelly Torres and her husband Frank, and the late Tracy Ann Albero. Brother of Thomas and Daniel, the late William and Kathleen Kearney. Grandfather of Kevin, Russell, Christian, Arliana, and Frankie. .

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St Bloomfield on Thursday June 10. The funeral mass was offered at Saint Valentines Church. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com