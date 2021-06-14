Isaiah Marquis Walker. Isaiah = Hebrew Yeshaʿyahu (“God Is Salvation”)

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Isaiah Marquis Walker, age 23 our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 30.

Isaiah was born in 1997; he was a fraternal twin. As a young child, Isaiah enjoyed being a prankster and he had a huge sense of humor. Isaiah loved watching Anime, sports (New England Patriots), PlayStation, poetry writing and enjoyed studying real estate. He graduated from Bloomfield High School and began his undergraduate studies at Pillar College in Business Management. Isaiah accepted his Lord and Savior at a tender age and soon began working in ministry. He enjoyed playing Bible Trivia with his family on Friday nights. Isaiah was a good person at heart. He was kind, well-mannered, soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who now celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his Creator.

Isaiah is survived by father Orlandos Lane, mother April Lane, twin sister, Iyanna Walker, brothers, Elijah Walker and Josiah Lane. Grandmother Sandra (Samma) Walker, Grandfather, Aaron Walker. Great- grandmother Lena Parham, Aunt and Uncle, Krystle & Hassan Hatcher. Great-Aunt Betty Parham. Cousins, Anthony J. Mayo, Briana Hatcher, Hassan Hatcher and Arianna Hatcher. Also, a host of relatives and friends.

The family wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of support, prayers, and thoughts during this difficult time. The love and kindness they have received is a testament to how many people Isaiah impacted and the kind of person he was. We LOVE and MISS you so much our Son XOXO!

A Celebration of Life was held at Levandoski & Grillo Funeral Home, Bloomfield, N.J. on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Interment at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. www.levandoskigrillo.com

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.