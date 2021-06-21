Robert Anderson Huiracocha, With deepest sorrow, we announce that Robert Anderson Huiracocha, age 20, passed suddenly on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Robert was a loving son and best friend to his mother, Fanny Echeverria, and his father, Angel Huiracocha, of Bloomfield, New Jersey. Robert grew up in Bloomfield, New Jersey, attended Bloomfield High School, and was pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Kean University. Robert’s goal in life was to become a State Trooper. He participated in the Explorer programs with the Newark, and Bloomfield Police Departments which he was always proud of. Robert is survived by his siblings, Cristy Huiracocha, and Angelo Huiracocha, as well as his nephew, Logan M. – Huiracocha. He was the grandson of Manuel & Maria Huiracocha, and Arturo & Teresa Echeverria. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A visitation to celebrate Robert’s life was held from 1:00-7:00 pm , on Sunday, June 20, at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. The funeral mass will be offered at Immaculate Conception Church in Montclair on Monday June 21st, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com