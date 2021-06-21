Ronald Whiffen, age 73, a longtime resident of Bloomfield New Jersey, passed away on June 8th 2021. Ron was a loving husband and devoted father, and will be greatly missed by his wife, Barbara, and his son, Andrew.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the memorial service at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St, Bloomfield on Thursday, June 17, 2021, followed by a repast. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Queens New York, the only son of two immigrants, he was the first in his family to attend college, graduating from Queens College in New York and earning two Masters Degrees from NYU.

Ron worked for Citicorp in New York City for over 35 years, ascending to Vice President of his office. While working there he met many great people who, even after retiring in 2008, he stayed in contact with and continued the friendships.

Ron had many interests and hobbies, such as stamp collecting and ham radio, and he spent many happy hours talking to fellow enthusiasts. He adored his role as dad to his son, and was keen on introducing Andrew to all the things he enjoyed. They shared a great love of music, and they spent much time together pursuing countless other activities as well.

Ron’s biggest interest was his love of ocean liners and cruise ships, and he owned many books, postcards, and other memorabilia on the topic. While not able to take as many cruises as he would have liked, he would go out of his way just to catch sight of a ship in the harbor and take a picture.

Ron was a wonderful loving person and a joy to meet. He loved talking to people and sharing stories with them. All the countless smiles he brought to people’s faces and the loving memories he shared with his family will always be remembered.

In lieu of flowers, may we suggest a donation to one of these charities:

Boy Scout Troop23 c/o Patrick DeCotiis 60 Darling Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Camp Newfound-Owatonna: 4 Camp Newfound Road, Harrison, ME 04040-9987.

Chestnut Hill Benevolent Association, ATTN: Janiva Toler, CEO 910 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

1-800-662-9937 ext. 2116