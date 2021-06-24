Emma D’Uva (Cicchino), 92 of Winter Garden, FL, formerly of Whippany and Bloomfield, N.J., passed way peacefully on June 23, 2021.

She was born in Campobasso, Italy. She married her childhood sweetheart Romanio in Italy and immigrated to the United States where they settled in Newark, NJ. She worked as a seamstress.

She was predeceased by her husband Romanio and her brother Nicola. She is survived by her three children Nicholas and his wife Eileen of Winter Garden, FL, Salvatore and his wife Linda of Bloomfield, and Rosaria (D’Uva) Jaber of Florida. Her grandchildren Nicholas, Geanine Petrucci (D’Uva) and her husband John of Nutley, Alicia D’Uva, her fiance Dave Roberts and his daughter Emily of Massachusetts, and Sorya Jaber.Great grandchildren Travis & Samantha. She is also survived by her beloved brother Eliodoro of Montreal, QC, Canada, and many nieces & nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St Lucy’s Church, Newark, NJ

