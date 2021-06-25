Virginia Ann Carollo (Ginny), passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 at home in Bloomfield. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation is on Monday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Ginny lived most of her life in Bloomfield. She worked at Baby’s Hospital in Newark and for various doctors in the area.

She was the wife of the late Michael A. Carollo for 53 years; mother of Nina Matarazzo (Anthony), Dana Romano and Lana O’Neil (Stephen); Mom-Mom to Nicolas, Elena, Erin, Stephen Jr., Jayna and the late Lillianna Romano; daughter of the late Carmine and Fanny Melito; sister of the late Donald.

For those who wish in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bloomfield Volunteer Emergency Squad.