Harry Jacquin, 84 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2021 at his home. Born January 5, 1937 in Newark, he lived in East Keansburg and Belleville before settling in Bloomfield in 1968. A graduate of Belleville High School, Harry was drafted into the US Army in the 1950’s and served honorably in Europe.

Harry owned and operated Economy Plumbing and Heating in Bloomfield for over 40 years before becoming the Plumbing Inspector for the City of Bayonne until 2010 when he officially retired.

He loved telling jokes and making people laugh, you could always count on him to break the ice. He was an avid boater and fisherman. He and his wife were the first couple to have their Charter Captains Licenses in NJ. They were both proud of that title. They enjoyed boat trips up and down the Jersey Shore but most especially trips to the Chesapeake Bay area.

He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Ann Jacquin and brothers Bobby and Billy Jacquin.

He is the beloved husband of Evelyn (nee: Kolb), cherished father of Diane Mitchell (Sam), Harry Jacquin (Andrea) & Billy Jacquin (Abigail), proud and loving grandfather of Michael & Kevin Mitchell, Violet & William Jacquin. Brother of Barry Jacquin. He also leaves behind his adored labradoodle, Brandi and many dear friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. Please express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. A Prayer Service will take place between 10 & 11 a.m. Mausoleum Entombment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Union, NJ.