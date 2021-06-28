Orazio Edward Bertone, 76, Passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Glen Ridge, NJ.

Orazio was born in Catania, Italy, living most of his life in Bloomfield. He was a Burglar and fire alarm technician for AFA in new Brunswick , NJ.

Husband of Patricia Pirone Bertone for 45 yrs. Father of Lisa San Sano and her husband Angelo, Edward Bertone and his wife Idalina, and Christopher Bertone. Brother of Vita Ostrowski, Joseph, Carmelina Persson, and the late Rosalie Ashby. Grandfather of Alexandar, Ava & Lucas.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 10:00am. Entombment Glendale Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 pm. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com