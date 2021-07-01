With the deepest sorrow, we announce that Joseph Robert Balkonis, 67, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home in East Orange, NJ.

Joseph was born in New York City, NY, before moving to East Orange, NJ in 1986. He retired from the United State Postal Service 8 years ago after 41 years of dedicated service.

Joseph was a loving Husband to Sonia (Santos) Balkonis for 37 yrs., a wonderful Father to Philip Rodriguez and his wife Jessica & Joseph Balkonis and his partner Brenda, and an amazing Grandfather of five, Jenna, Eva, Xavier, Elijiah, & Lia.

Relatives and friends were invited to celebrate the life of Joseph Balkonis at the O’Boyle Funeral home located at 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday June 30. The funeral took place on Thursday, from the O’Boyle Funeral Home. The funeral Mass was be offered in Queen of Peace Church, No Arlington. Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

For those who wish in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his memory to St.Jude Children’s Hospital.