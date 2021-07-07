Steven W. Moraski, 67, passed away on Tuesday , July 6, 2021 at his home in Bloomfield, NJ.

Steven was born in Ft. Dix, NJ. He lived in Bloomfield for the last 40 years. He was retired from PSE&G in Newark, where he worked for over 36 years as an IT operations specialist.

He was the husband of Elizabeth Shindle Moraski for 43 years; father of Michelle Leigh and her husband Louis Androsiglio, Lisa Marie and her husband Joseph D’Angelo, and Melanie Lynn Moraski and her partner Brett Rich; brother of Debra Moraski and the late John (Mickey) Moraski; grandfather of Aiden James, Ryleigh Shea Androsiglio and Makayla Catherine and Natalie Lynn D’Angelo; uncle of John Monnecka and Veronica Viera.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at The O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday from 4:00pm- 8:00 pm. Interment Private.

