David Charles Poth Sr., 76, Passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, NJ.

David was born in Paterson, NJ. Lived his life in the Essex County area and the last 40 years in Bloomfield, NJ. He was a retired carpenter for Forest Hill Properties in Bloomfield.

Husband of Karlene DuBois Poth. Father of David C. Poth Jr, Michael A. Poth, Christine Zayas and her husband Nelson, Denise Poth and her companion Michael Sammarro, Carie A. Valentin and her husband Luis. Brother of Frank Poth and the late Charlotte and Carol. Grandfather of Victoria Lembo and her husband Josph, Ashley, Zachary, Michael, Ryan, Mariah, Anthony, Sara, Samantha, Alyssa, Leah, Nicholas, & Layla. Great Grandfather of Isabelle, Nicholas, & Logan.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday at 6:30 pm. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00-7:00 pm. Interment private.

