Donna Christiano Williams, age 62, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey with her family by her side. She was born on December 28, 1958 in Harrison, New Jersey and was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield, New Jersey. Donna was a retired RN Public Health Nurse Supervisor for the Township of Bloomfield.

Donna was the mother of Nicole Williams and Lauren Boland, mother-in-law of Dave Zigerelli and Liam Boland, “Nonna” of Massimo Zigerelli, daughter of Benedetto Christiano and the late Elizabeth Christiano, and sister to her beloved late brother, Benny Christiano. Donna is also survived by her niece, Lyndsey Christiano, and many cousins, especially Anthony Christiano, Debra Ingenito, and Dean Russo. She was the close friend of Donna Swartz who was like a sister to her.

Donna loved laughing with friends, reading biographies, caring for her dogs that she affectionately called her “wuppies”, trying out new recipes for holiday dinners, and watching Gilmore Girls and reality TV shows on Bravo. Above all, Donna loved being with her grandson and her daughters. Even through difficult and challenging times, Donna always found a reason to smile and laugh. She brought joy and love to all who knew her. Family and friends are invited to attend O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield, N.J. on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m for visitation. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Valentine’s Church, 125 N Spring St., Bloomfield, N.J. at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Interment is at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair, N.J. In remembrance of Donna’s life, please consider donating to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com