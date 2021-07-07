Theresa J. Campbell (nee Carlucci) 100, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at home in Bloomfield, N.J.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday July 7. Interment at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Born in Newark, Mrs. Campbell lived in Newark, Belleville and the last 42 years in Bloomfield. She was retired from central service at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

She was the wife of the late Charles R. Campbell for 39 years; mother of Joni Frascati and her husband Robert and the late Raymond Campbell; daughter of the late Antonio and Rosa (Rizzolo) Carlucci; sister of the late Josephine Jaconetta, Angela Napolitano, Adeline Recenello and John, Anthony and Danny Carlucci. She was the grandmother of Robert and Anthony Frascati and Jessica Leone. She is also survived by her niece Donna Gordon and many other nieces and nephews.