Joan R. White, 67, of Bloomfield, N.J. entered in to rest on April 6, 2020, from a Covid related illness. She was born in Glen Ridge, N.J. and had lived most of her life in Bloomfield. Joan had graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1970.

A Memorial Gathering was held at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield, N.J. on Friday July 16th, 2021. www.levandoskigrillo.com

Family and friends shared fond memories of Joan.

Joan was employed with Home Depot in Bloomfield as an associate in the garden department. Prior to that she worked at Prudential Insurance Company, the American Leprosy Missions (AML) Charity Fund, and Lehman Brothers in Westfield.

She was an excellent seamstress and made wedding dresses, theatre costumes, and clothing for the family.

Joan loved vacations and traveled to London with the hopes of visiting Paris and Ireland someday. When she was not traveling, she loved the ocean, gardening, playing the piano, photography, drawing, and crafts. Joan was a true artist and passionate about everything she accomplished.

Joan was predeceased by her mother, Joan Mae (nee Barrett) Chambers, her father John Chambers, and a brother John Robert Chambers. She is survived by two sisters, Cherol Chambers and Carol (Patrick) Madden; nephews Shawn Chambers, Robert Chambers, Joseph Grave, and Daniel Grave.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Joan’s memory to the Homeless Animal Adoption League, (HAAL), 236 Delawanna Avenue, Clifton, N.J. 07014 ( www.haalnj.org )