Accursio Dasaro

Accursio “Gus” Dasaro, aged 97, passed away on 7/6/25 after a short illness. A lifelong resident of Bloomfield, NJ, Mr. Dasaro was an avid Yankees fan, who enjoyed working outdoors and swimming in the surf along the Wildwood beaches.

Mr. Dasaro was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Amalia, and is survived by his son, Nicholas Dasaro and his wife Denise; his son Christopher Dasaro and his wife Sandra; and his daughter Andrea Auger and her husband James. He is also survived by four loving grandchildren, Jared, Sasha, Isabel and Sean.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield

