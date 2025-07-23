Adam Benjamin Altamore, age 58, of South Orange, passed away on Saturday, July 19, 2025, surrounded by his family.

The family will greet guests at St. Rose of Lima Church, 50 Short Hills Ave, Short Hills on Saturday, July 26th from 10:30 -11:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11;15 AM. Interment is private.

Born in New York, Adam grew up in Maplewood, New Jersey before moving to South Orange where he built his life and raised his family.

Adam earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from Stockton College. A dedicated and hardworking professional, he founded JBA Construction in South Orange which he ran for over 20 years. Known for his commitment to his craft and community, Adam’s construction projects were always varied and complex. He loved the challenge of seeing building plans come to fruition. Adam was also an engaged member of his community in South Orange, and built a lasting legacy there both personally and professionally.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Debbie, his beloved children, Jake, Zachary, and Mara, his siblings, Peter Altamore, and Daisy Altamore and her husband John; his aunt Annette Davila, his mother-in-law Katie Selikoff, his brother-in-law Richard Selikoff and his wife Melissa; his brother-in-law Larry Selikoff and his wife Kelly; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

