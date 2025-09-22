Al, the Captain, Alasdair Edward Swanson, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2025, in Maplewood, New Jersey, at the age of 90. Born on May 9, 1935, in Orange, New Jersey, Al lived a life marked by athletic excellence, military service, professional achievement, deep devotion to family and friends, and the game of golf.

Al graduated from West Orange High School in 1953, where he distinguished himself as an exceptional three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and baseball (member WOHS sports hall of fame). His athletic prowess continued at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where he was a standout quarterback and basketball player. In June 1954, he entered the United States Naval Academy and graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree. During his time at the Academy, Al’s athletic talents flourished—he served as Captain of the basketball team, played fullback on the football team that beat Rice in the Cotton Bowl. He was the punter on the football team, number one javelin thrower on the track team who placed in the prestigious Penn Relays and even lettered in baseball during his first year of eligibility before joining the track team his junior and senior years.

Following graduation from the Naval Academy, Al served as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1964. During flight training, he played for the Pensacola Goshawks football team and married Carol Shepp of Philadelphia. Together they had two sons, Douglas and Andrew. Al’s time in the Navy was marked by courage and resilience including a forced helicopter landing in the ocean, not for the faint of heart.

After completing his military service, Al transitioned into civilian aviation by joining United Airlines. Whether in uniform or not, he was affectionately known as “Captain” by all who knew him. Over his long career with United Airlines, Al earned admiration not only for his skill in the cockpit but also for his humility and leadership. It was during this chapter of his life in the ‘friendly skies’ that he met Mary Kay Kraft; they were married for fifty-seven years. Al’s passion for sports remained constant throughout his life. He especially loved golf and achieved remarkable success on the course—he was a club champion at two different clubs in NJ and FL where he also served as president. In later years, he achieved the rare feat of shooting his age for over a decade. It was not a pretty swing but a winning one. He never saw a short pressure putt that he could not drain. Known for his composure under pressure both on and off the course, Al embodied confidence and grit. He will be especially missed by many golfing friends from Rock Spring, Essex Fells and Turtle Creek.

Al is survived by his wife Mary Kay Kraft Swanson; his sister Elizabeth Pettigrew Swanson Young and her husband Tom; his little brother Gordon Bell Swanson and his wife Melissa Reno Swanson; as well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces who cherished his presence in their lives. He was a special uncle. He was also very proud of all the doctors in his family especially Dr. Katie Gilkes and would quietly ask his little brother what happened to us? He was a little on the conservative side, but not afraid to debate the issues especially with his niece Kate Swanson.

The Captain was predeceased by his father Alexander Reid Swanson; mother Elizabeth Pettigrew Houston Swanson; and cousins Charlotte Swanson Van Cleaf, Sandra Heinrich, Margaret Elizabeth Remondelli and Ena Gross.

Those who knew Al remember him his generosity and humility—a man who filled every room with his warm presence yet never sought attention for himself. He was authentic to the core and unwaveringly loyal to those he loved. His legacy lives on through the lives he touched with quiet strength and enduring kindness.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

