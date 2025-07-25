Andrew Michael Childers

Andrew Childers, 29, of Bloomfield, passed away July 18, 2025. Born in Belleville raised in Bloomfield where he currently lived for 29 years.

Andrew graduated Paramus Catholic High School in 2014, received his bachelor’s of science degree at Fordham University in 2018 and his master’s degree in computer science at Montclair State University in 2024.

He was a devoted son to his mother, father and 2 brothers. He is survived by his mother and father, Gregg and Janice Childers nee Orlando, two brothers, Gregg Thomas and Justin Anthony. Loving grandson of Rita Childers and the late Joseph Pangonis and Josephine Orlando and the late George. Dear nephew of Guy and Donna Orlando, George M. and Sherri Orlando, Karen and John Welgos, and Ray Rosa. Andrew is also survived by four cousins.

Andrew enjoyed his studies excelling in math, physics and computer science. He spent his time studying, programming, drawing and watching movies. His best times were at home with his brothers. He enjoyed his gaming, reading and drawing every day. He had a great ability to make people laugh with his quick jokes but what brought him the most joy was being with his family.

At the family’s request, the viewing was private. Mass was, Thursday, July 24 at Saint Catherine of Siena, Cedar Grove. Interment was also private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital would be appreciated. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com