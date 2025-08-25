Ann N. Renois

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Ann Renois, age 88, who left this world on August 18, 2025, at Bayshore Hospital in Holmdel, NJ. Born on June 12, 1937, in New York City, Ann grew up in Dorchester, MA, and New York, NY, where her vibrant spirit and determination began to take shape. A proud graduate of Hunter College with a degree in biology, Ann’s journey was marked by resilience and an unwavering commitment to her dreams. Despite being born with a physical disability, she faced life’s challenges with remarkable strength and tenacity. Her lifelong aspiration to become a nurse led her to Essex County College, where she earned her nursing degree and went on to serve as a dedicated Registered Nurse at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, NJ. There, she not only provided compassionate care to her patients but also played a pivotal role in unionizing the nursing staff, advocating for her colleagues and ensuring their voices were heard.

On October 14, 1961, Ann married the love of her life, John Renois. Together, they raised three wonderful children in Glen Ridge, NJ, instilling in them the values of hard work, kindness, and community service. Ann was an active volunteer at her church and with the Girl Scouts of America, always seeking to uplift those around her.

After retiring, Ann and John embraced a fulfilling life in Marion Station, MD, along the picturesque Big Annemessex River. Their retirement years were filled with joy as Ann continued her service to others, volunteering at McCready Hospital in Crisfield, MD, and becoming an active member of the Crisfield Elks. She was also a devoted parishioner at St. Elizabeth RC Church in Westover, MD, and served as a past president of the ladies auxiliary of the Julien Knights of Columbus.

In her later years, Ann returned to New Jersey to be closer to her family, where she cherished every moment spent with her loved ones. She is survived by her two children, Barbara Casey (Richard) and Frank Renois (Mary Pat), along with nine beloved grandchildren: Kathleen, Ryan, Angelina, Nicole, Daniel, Kelly, Jack, Michael, and Frankie. Ann also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Matthew, Sophia, and Mason, as well as her brother Michael Murphy, brother-in-law Paul Renois, and numerous nieces and nephews who will forever hold her memory in their hearts.

Ann was predeceased by her loving husband John Renois, her daughter Catherine Wielgus, and her granddaughter Ann Marie Renois.

A viewing was held on Sunday, August 24, 2025, from O’Boyle Funeral Home, located at 309 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. A funeral mass took place on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, 76 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Ann’s name to Knights of Columbus #11616, PO Box 179, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.

Ann Renois will be remembered for her indomitable spirit, her unwavering love for her family, and her dedication to serving others. Her legacy of compassion and strength will continue to inspire all who knew her.