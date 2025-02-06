Bernice E. Maiocco, of The Hideout, in Lake Ariel, passed away early Monday morning in the Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart, with her family by her side. Her husband, the late Leonard Maiocco, Sr., passed away on April 28, 2015. The couple had been married 55 years.

Bernice was born May 19, 1935 in Newark, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Evelyn Balish DiEsso. She attended the Our Lady of Sorrows School in South Orange, New Jersey and went on to graduate from the Columbia High School in South Orange/Maplewood, New Jersey. Bernice was a woman of strong faith and passed on the importance of faith and devotion to the Catholic church to her family. She was a devoted member of the St. Thomas More/ St Mary’s Parish Community and attended Mass faithfully

Bernice loved her family more than life itself. She taught her children how to eat & drink, tie their shoes, walk, run, get dressed, pray, treat others fairly, laugh and sing. When they were older, Bernice taught them to play tennis, swim, drive a boat, water ski, play cards & scrabble (qua), bowl and cook wonderful meals…not forgetting her rice pudding and Italian cookies.

Her family will always remember her infectious ‘tea kettle whistle’ laughter and how she was always singing. She always made everyone feel welcome in her home. Neighbors and family looked forward to her holiday parties, with luscious hors d’oeuvres and singing at the player piano.

She loved watching her grandchildren playing sports, performing on stage, receiving sacraments, graduating and just having them go to her house and being together.

Surviving Bernice are her children Victoria Barcarola; Leonard, Jr. & Wife Christa Maiocco, Lance & Wife Joann Maiocco; beloved sister, Peggy Padalino; grandchildren, Johnny, Trina, Adriana, Leonard, III, Alaina, Michael, Julie, Danny, Taylor and Lance, Jr., her 5 Great Grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, who adored their very sweet aunt.

Bernice was preceded in death by siblings Julie, Joe, Dolly, Frankie, Neffie and Joanie DiEsso, Marion Jovanis, Gloria Saponara and Sonny DiEsso. Sadly, Joanie passed away in December and Gloria passed away 2 days after Bernice.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 10am in the St. Thomas More Church 105 Gravity Rd. Lake Ariel, by Rev. Stephen Bosomafi, pastor.

Immediately following the Mass, all are invited to the James Wilson Funeral Home 143 Gravity Rd., Lake Ariel, from 11:15am to 1:15pm to share in a time of remembrance and fellowship to celebrated the beautiful life of Bernice.

Prayer of Final Commendation will be said at 1:15pm.

