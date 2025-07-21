It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Bonnie Rothenberger, 67, on July 2nd, 2025 in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Bonnie was a long-term community contributor and resident of Glen Ridge, New Jersey where she served as a bus aide. For 25 years she cared for and ensured the safe transportation of the communities’ children, highlighting her selfless nature and unwavering loyalty to the community that she cherished.

Bonnie will always be remembered for her unyielding generosity, her fierce spirit, and her infectious laughter. She leaves behind a legacy that all should aspire to; one that is defined by love and kindness for all people, but most specifically, for her beloved family.

Bonnie is predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Loffredo Stevens and her son, John “Baby Johnny” Rothenberger, III. She will be remembered by and forever held dear in the hearts of her family including her husband, John Rothenberger, Jr.; her sons, Chris (Laurie) Rothenberger, and Adam (Jackie) Rothenberger; her granddaughter, Ariana Rothenberger; her brother, Owen (Donna) Loffredo; her sister, Elizabeth “Liz” Loffredo; her niece, Samantha Okunak, and many other nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Bonnie’s life was celebrated with a memorial service at O’Boyle Funeral Home (309 Broad Street in Bloomfield, NJ on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com