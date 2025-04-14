Catherine Mary Ermolowich of Bloomfield, New Jersey passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 11, 2025.

Born and raised in Maplewood, NJ, Cathy grew up in a large family full of love and laughter. She graduated from Archbishop Walsh High School in Irvington, NJ before earning her nursing degree at All Souls Nursing School in Morristown, NJ.

Cathy met the love of her life – William – through their mutual best friends. They married in October 1974 and spent nearly 50 beautiful years together. Cathy dedicated her life to caring for others. First as a nurse at St. Mary’s in Orange, NJ, and then as a devoted mother and grandmother.

Cathy’s life was surrounded by love, friends, and family. Her summers were spent on the Jersey shore, family trips across the country, and many, many evenings of laughs, food, and good wine with her beloved Willie by her side. To know Cathy was to love her. Kind, empathetic, and always ready for a laugh, she was the heart of every good conversation. Above all else, Cathy’s greatest joy was spending time with her four grandchildren, who were the loves of her life.

Cathy is survived by her son William Ermolowich and his wife, Kelly; daughter Ellen Ribaudo and her husband, Anthony; and grandchildren William, Wyatt, Anthony, and Thomas. She is also survived by her loving sister, Ellen Piccirillo, and her husband, Gary, niece Megan, and nephew Matthew. Cathy is predeceased in death by her husband, William, and her adoring parents, Rita and Charles.

Visitation on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 from 4pm to 8pm at O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield, NJ. The Funeral Mass will be 10:00am on Wednesday, April 16 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, in Bloomfield, NJ. Internment will be at Gate of Heaven Chapel Mausoleum, East Hanover. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cathy’s memory to www.rockthe21.org. Rock the 21 is a non-profit corporation dedicated to celebrating and supporting individuals with Down syndrome and their families.