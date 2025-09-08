Catherine Mary Sullivan, dear longtime South Orange resident, passed away peacefully at Winchester Gardens in Maplewood, New Jersey, on August 28, 2025. She was 91.

Catherine leaves behind five devoted children, Robert, Christopher (Julia), Stephen, Pauline, and Regina; nine treasured grandchildren, Ryan (Nicole), Zachary, Timothy (Jackie), Chelsea (John), Emily, Courtney, Caitlin (Stephen), Tess, and Andrew; six beloved great-grandchildren, Will, Carter, Michael, Quinn, Georgia, and Christopher; dear loyal sister-in-law Wanda Sullivan; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her youngest child Frank Jr., who died in 2005, and her former husband Francis Sullivan, a professor at Seton Hall University.

Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, to proud Italian immigrant parents Frank Ignatious Strozzi and Teresa Maria Battaglia, Catherine moved to the Garden State from New Rochelle in 1968 and formed a lasting devotion to her beloved South Orange/ Maplewood community over decades of civic service. She gave generously of her time, energy, and resources to a host of professional and community organizations while raising her six children, completing a bachelor’s degree in

Spanish at Seton Hall University, earning a master’s degree in library science at Rutgers University, serving with distinction as Head of Reference at the South Orange Public Library for almost 25 years, and working weekends at the Seton Hall University library. Before her career as a librarian, she taught English as a second language to appreciative students from all over the world.

Catherine was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in South Orange. She was instrumental in co-founding the South Orange Community Relations Committee, the Essex County Chapter of the Interfaith Hospitality Network, First Night of South Orange/ Maplewood, Harmony Day, Newcomer’s Day, and the South Orange Community Forum. She volunteered her time for years on the West Montrose Neighborhood Association Board, West Montrose Historic Preservation Council, Neighborhood Watch, Domestic Violence Task Force, Atlantic Home Hospice, New Jersey Historical Society, and Victorian Society of Northern New Jersey. She was a tireless advocate of voting rights with the Essex County Board of Elections and bravely volunteered to serve as President of the South Orange Senior Circle when her health was starting to fail. In 1996, she was honored as Woman of the Year by the South Orange Lion’s Club.

In addition to her career and civic service, Catherine cherished the arts. She was a longtime patron of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, South Orange Performing Arts Center, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Millburn Playhouse, Luna Stage, Metropolitan Opera, and Philharmonic Orchestra. She loved dance and more than once attended performances of the Radio City Rockettes. Little did she know that her identical twin granddaughters would one day be Rockettes themselves.

We invite you to join the family for visitation at Preston Funeral Home, 153 South Orange Avenue, South Orange on Friday, September 26, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m., and for a funeral mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 217 Prospect Street, South Orange, on Saturday, September 27, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Catherine’s name to the South Orange Public Library remodel (Building Connections Project – South Orange Public Library) or to Literacy NJ (Literacy NJ).