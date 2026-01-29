Glen Ridge mother, grandmother and volunteer, 92, Cherry Collins Provost died peacefully on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Born in California and raised in Montclair, NJ, Mrs. Provost graduated from Brown University in 1955. After college, she worked in the New York City garment district, applying skills from courses she took at the Rhode Island School of Design while at Brown. In 1957, she married Lloyd Provost, and together they moved to Glen Ridge, NJ, where she made her home for the next 68 years. After the birth of her children, she stepped away from her professional career to devote herself to raising her family and volunteering in her community.

Throughout her decades in the Glen Ridge–Montclair area, Mrs. Provost was an active and dedicated member of numerous local organizations, often serving in leadership roles or on essential committees. Her service included the Montclair Adult School, Family and Children Services of Montclair and Glen Ridge, the Junior League of Montclair-Newark, the Glen Ridge Board of Education, the Glen Ridge Historical Society, the Glen Ridge Civic Conference Committee, the Montclair Golf Club, the Board of Trustees of the Montclair Art Museum, the Board of Trustees of Bloomfield College, the Board of Governors of the National Arts Club in New York and the Glen Ridge South End Association, which honored her with the planting of a cherry tree at the center of town.

Mrs. Provost was married to her husband Lloyd, who predeceased her, for 51 years and is survived by her three sons, Gary (Yvonne), Andy (Joanna), and Alden (Ava), as well as eight grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Glen Ridge Congregational Church, 195 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge, NJ, on Sunday, February 15 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad, 3 Herman Street, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028.

Cherry will be remembered for her fierce intellect, unwavering convictions, unconditional love of family, and deep devotion to her community. Her legacy of service and strength will continue to inspire all who knew her.

