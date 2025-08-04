Clark Kolesar

Clark “Duke” Kolesar 81, of Bloomfield, New Jersey. Born September 1, 1943, passed Thursday, July 31, 2025 at his home after a brief battle with cancer. Clark was born in Pennsylvania and moved to New Jersey as a young child. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and a Bloomfield High School Graduate. Clark was a dedicated U.S. Post Office mail carrier for over 40 years before retiring. Always assisting his friends and neighbors. He was known to leave a cooler on his front porch filled with ice and water for his fellow postal workers and other delivery people to keep them hydrated in both summer and winter months during and after his retirement.

Duke’s hobbies were handicap of the thoroughbreds and he loved playing the lottery. Duke will be truly missed.

