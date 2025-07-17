Cynthia J. Walker

Cynthia Jewel Walker, age 78, died on June 25th 2025 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, New Jersey. She died peacefully after a long battle with Cancer.

Cynthia was born and raised in Orange, New Jersey where she attended Oakwood Avenue School, Central Middle School, and graduated from Orange High School in 1964. Cynthia was an exceptional bookkeeper, accountant and typist (over 100 words per minute), and pursued a career in business as an administrative assistant utilizing her writing and editorial skills.

Cynthia’s employment history was extensive and impressive. She held positions at Helena Rubenstein Foundation, American Broadcasting Company (ABC) and Port Authority of New York New Jersey at the World Trade Center in New York City.

Cynthia was a survivor of the World Trade Center bombing in 1993 as well as the 911 airplane attack of the World Trade Center Twin Towers. Those two experiences left heart-breaking and traumatic memories for Cynthia, as she lost friends, and colleagues. However, she remained loyal to the company and transferred to the New Jersey PATH/Port Authority Trans-Hudson, retiring her career in 2008 after serving 24 years with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Cynthia took pleasure in cooking and baking, especially her desserts which everyone loved. She also enjoyed listening to music and watching her favorite television shows and movies.

Throughout her many years of employment and retirement, Cynthia met and embraced many cherished friendships. She was a Christian and loved the Lord. She served him by her service to others. Cynthia was always willing to help and bless others in a time of need. Remembering birthdays of loved ones and celebrating them in a special way was meaningful to her.

Cynthia is preceded in death by her father, John Henry Walker, Jr.; mother, Ada Florence Walker; brother, John Henry Walker III. She is survived by her brother, Rudolph “Rudy” Walker; sister, Sylvia Walker Sutton; God-brother, Doddjerry McMillion; God-sister, Caryl Lucas; sister cousin, Toni Westry; nephew, Omar Sutton; niece, Erica Ayanna Sutton; and a host of special cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones will cherish her memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Services will be private.