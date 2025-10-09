October 9, 2025

Author's Other Posts

John E. Kimball OBIT-John E Kimball-C

John E. Kimball

October 6, 2025
Mary Lucille Lauer

Mary Lucille Lauer

October 6, 2025
James Cusomato

James Cusomato

October 6, 2025
Jimmie Gasparini OBIT-PHOTO-Jimmie-Gasparini-285x370.webp

Jimmie Gasparini

September 24, 2025

Related Stories

OBIT-John E Kimball-C

John E. Kimball

Obituaries Editor October 6, 2025 33

Mary Lucille Lauer

Obituaries Editor October 6, 2025 30

James Cusomato

Obituaries Editor October 6, 2025 31
OBIT-PHOTO-Jimmie-Gasparini-285x370.webp

Jimmie Gasparini

Obituaries Editor September 24, 2025 100
OBIT-PHOTO-Kathleen-J.-Correll-285x370.webp

Kathleen Julia Correll

Obituaries Editor September 22, 2025 136
OBIT-Al-Swanson-C-285x370.jpg

Alasdair Edward Swanson

Obituaries Editor September 22, 2025 159

LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange HS football team tops Bloomfield, improves to 5-0 FOOT-EOvBHS30 1

East Orange HS football team tops Bloomfield, improves to 5-0

October 7, 2025
Nutley HS boys soccer team kicking up winning ways B-SOCCER-NHSvBHS1 2

Nutley HS boys soccer team kicking up winning ways

October 3, 2025
Grace Cannnon excited to be the new Glen Ridge HS girls head basketball coach G-HOOPS-GR CannonWEB 3

Grace Cannnon excited to be the new Glen Ridge HS girls head basketball coach

October 7, 2025
Columbia HS soccer and field hockey teams enjoy wins LOGO-CHS Columbia 4

Columbia HS soccer and field hockey teams enjoy wins

October 1, 2025

You may have missed

David Lewis Robertson

Obituaries Editor October 9, 2025 1
FOOT-EOvBHS30

East Orange HS football team tops Bloomfield, improves to 5-0

Kerry E. Porter October 7, 2025 5
BLM-Black Poster1-C

Poster project aims to educate

Daniel Jackovino October 1, 2025 27
OBIT-John E Kimball-C

John E. Kimball

Obituaries Editor October 6, 2025 33