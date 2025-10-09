David Lewis Robertson, 80, of Wilmington, Del., died peacefully on Oct. 5, 2025, at Kentmere Nursing Home, following a long illness. The son of the late Reverend John Prescott and Barbara (Lewis) Robertson, David was born in Cambridge, Mass., and grew up in Glen Ridge, N.J., where he graduated Glen Ridge High School in 1963.

David attended Bloomfield College in New Jersey earning aa BA in English, and continued his

studies at Andover-Newton Theological School in Massachusetts where he graduated with a Master of Divinity degree. Following in his father’s footsteps, he was ordained into the United Church of Christ in 1971. He served a number of churches through associate and senior pastor roles before entering the insurance industry and continuing to serve in interim pastor positions.

While he lived most of his adult life in New Jersey, David moved to Wilmington, Del., in 2019 to be closer to his son and family. He continued to stay busy, working a variety of part-time jobs, watching sports and crime dramas, and devoting time to Westminster Presbyterian Church.

David is survived by his son Matthew Bach Robertson and granddaughter Emma Suzanne Robertson of Wilmington Del.; sisters Joanne Thistle, Carol Szwed (Jan) and Martha Sullivan of Massachusetts; and Donald Robertson (Susan) of Rhode Island. He was pre-ceded in death by his loving daughter, Suzanne Elizabeth Robertson. David is also survived by his former wives, Patrica Doyle Conrad, mother of his children, and Karla Thomasian. Funeral services are private with a Christian burial to be held at a later date in Chatham, Mass., a small town on Cape Cod that held a special place in David’s heart.

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry